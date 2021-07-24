Editor:
Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet should support government funding for cultured-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. It’s better for public health, the environment and animal welfare.
This revolutionary protein eliminates the danger of zoonotic viruses making the leap to humans in our food system. Moreover, it requires a fraction of the greenhouse gases to produce that raising livestock does. Finally, ending the slaughter of sentient beings is a straightforward moral good.
For these reasons and more, we need federal money for cultured-meat research — to help reach price parity and develop whole-cut products, like cultivated steaks and filets. This is too urgent to leave to the private sector.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn.