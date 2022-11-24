Editor:
I couldn’t be prouder of the voters in U.S. Congressional District 3. Against all odds, they made a race out of incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert’s reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch.
The narrowness of Boebert’s victory was a shock. After redistricting, CD3 was judged to favor Republicans by nine percentage points. Boebert won by less than 1%. Two years ago, she beat Diane Mitsch Bush by 5% and since then, CD3 has lost Routt County and the major portion of Eagle County, two Democratic strongholds, and gained solid-red Las Animas and Otero counties.
Boebert attributed the slim margin to two factors. One, the left was out to get her; and two, the top of the Republican ticket in Colorado was weak. Well, the lefties in the Democratic National Committee were so intent on defeating her they gave Frisch no money, figuring he had no chance to win.
It’s true the Republican candidates for governor and U.S. senator in Colorado got wiped out. Gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl came across as mean as Boebert in her television ads. Her attacks on Gov. Jared Polis were vicious, just as Boebert’s were on Frisch.
Boebert’s fuhrer, former president Donald Trump, never admits a mistake. Therefore, he can’t learn from them. I perceive Boebert to be the same way. She’ll continue with what Frisch calls her “angertainment” show for the next two years when Frisch or someone else will come along and finish the job that was started this year.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale