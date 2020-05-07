Editor:
I feel compelled to write about my bout with COVID-19. I caught it in Waikiki Jan. 1. Hawaii has many mainland Chinese tourists, and I stayed at a hotel which had many.
I feel I caught it in the elevator. It wasn’t any more severe than a common cold, the symptoms are quite different, as there is no runny nose, it was mostly congestion, which I hacked up often, a fever of 99 degrees and a cough.
When the word of the coronavirus spread I had no idea I had had it, it sounded awful. Then I heard on TV that conjunctivitis almost always comes with COVID-19. I had seen a doctor when my eyes started to burn, they were crusty and oozed green pus just a few days after the virus hit me, the doctor confirmed I had conjunctivitis (pink eye), this was Jan. 4.
I now understand that the common cold also kills people; as with COVID-19, it kills those with underlying issues.
My husband, who is an “at risk” (well, so am I) person lived in the hotel room with me the entire time, six weeks, we shared food and drink (by accident), and he never caught it.
I hope that soon this is seen as much ado about nothing ... it pains me to see how paranoid people are. It seems we aren’t paranoid about risking a wonderful tourist spot, the lives of our young and the future of America.
Donna Thompson
Aspen