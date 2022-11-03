Editor:
Colorado Proposition 122 has two clauses: 1. It will decriminalize some naturally occurring psychedelics like mushrooms and mescaline — peyote is excluded to protect the species from over-harvesting and out of respect for Indigenous people who use peyote as part of their religion. 2. It will set up a state regulated system for licensed professionals to provide psychedelic therapy.
Prop 122 does not allow for commercial sales of psychedelics — there will not be magic mushroom shops popping up like cannabis stores. When passed, adults in possession of mushrooms will not be arrested and subjected to our criminal justice system, and people will have access to regulated, safe, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.
Twenty-five years ago, I came to Aspen for a winter between colleges and picked up a cocaine and heroin addiction working in the service industry. That addiction resulted in losing my jobs and housing, dropping out of CU Boulder, and four years of chaos.
My addiction was interrupted with psychedelic therapy that I attended legally in Mexico 21 years ago. Since then, I earned a master’s degree and had successes in my careers which allowed me to buy a home in Snowmass Village with my wife and return to live here full time.
Our country, state and county are dealing with mental health crises. Psychedelic therapy is a proven tool for helping people, whether it’s for addiction, PTSD, anxiety, or simply desiring a better well-being.
Vote yes on Prop 122 and give people the same opportunity that I found across the border.
Randy Hencken
Snowmass Village