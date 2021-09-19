Editor:
The World Bank reports that if nothing is done about climate change, up to 200 million climate refugees will be released on the world by 2050. And nothing’s going to stop them, not the wall, the Department of Homeland Security, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Border Patrol — not even the South Dakota National Guard.
They’ll be hungry. Perhaps even more of an incentive, their families will need food. Nothing is more motivational than feeding your starving loved ones.
The scale of this mass migration may be unprecedented, but we’ve seen smaller examples of it in the past. In the 19th century, 1.5 million Irish emigrated to this country escaping the ravages of the Great Potato Famine. America’s White Anglo Saxon Protestants didn’t exactly welcome them with open arms, but they didn’t turn them back, either.
I wonder how today’s nationalists, whose favorite economic system, capitalism, is responsible for the climate calamity we’re currently experiencing, will greet this new wave of immigrants. Climate change is no longer a speculative gaze into the future. With all the heat domes, derechos, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes and floods that are in the papers every day, we’re living it — today. Might as well think globally and leave the light on for the hordes that are coming.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale