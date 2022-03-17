Editor:
Tucker Carlson is a classic example of what the Russians refer to as a “useful idiot,” a person that is easily exploited for propaganda purposes. But here at home, many Americans view him as merely a useless idiot.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
