I am a resident of Missouri Heights who opposes the proposed Ascendigo development based on environmental and safety concerns articulated by many of the over 500 persons who’ve signed the petition in opposition.
I question Ascendigo’s claims that they’re “committed” to various mitigating concessions, implying promises that, in truth, are not at all binding. They can and likely will change their minds when financial realities require them to increase the number of campers, the weeks operating a camp, the 100-plus dinners for parents, etc. Absent a binding agreement (problem: with whom and who would enforce it?), Ascendigo’s “commitments” are nothing more than self-serving puffery. Just like its misleading letter to the editor suggesting that initial meetings with neighbors were positive, implying support for the project that simply is and was not the prevailing sentiment (most of the persons Ascendigo met with have opposed the project since learning its true scope … and most expressed their opposition then — before Ascendigo purchased the property).
Apparently, the project cannot proceed unless it is an “educational facility.” Ascendigo has never been an educational facility. It’s a therapeutic summer camp with corporate rentals and other business the rest of the year. One need only look to Ascendigo’s 2019 Financial Disclosure — Mission: Outdoor experiences and clinical therapy services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders.
Ascendigo’s own NTEE Code (IRS codes classifying charities) is N20: “operate facilities for … experiences in the out-of-doors … indoor and outdoor recreational, athletic and group social activities.” Nowhere in their Guidestar charity profile does Ascendigo list NTEE codes for education. It is not what they do. Attempts to pepper their materials with educational references are a mere “smokescreen” to get their commercial development approved. Even if it were a school of similar size, this location would be inappropriate for that, as well.
Bob Brandon
Carbondale