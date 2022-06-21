Editor:

Being a product of the ’60s when protests were a regular, almost every day extreme sadness came over me when not one person walked out of the Aspen Times office when the editor was fired.  Wow, what a marked difference a few decades can make when it comes to ethics, loyalty and honor.  This is a sad commentary not only for the people working at The Times, but a wake-up call that nothing matters anymore except me, me and me. Actually, quite the disgrace.

Steven Cahn

Hayesville, North Carolina