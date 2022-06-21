Editor:
Being a product of the ’60s when protests were a regular, almost every day extreme sadness came over me when not one person walked out of the Aspen Times office when the editor was fired. Wow, what a marked difference a few decades can make when it comes to ethics, loyalty and honor. This is a sad commentary not only for the people working at The Times, but a wake-up call that nothing matters anymore except me, me and me. Actually, quite the disgrace.
Steven Cahn
Hayesville, North Carolina