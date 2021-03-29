Editor:
Totalitarians blame their victims of what they are guilty of themselves. They come in the name of Democrats. Newsflash: the party has been high-jacked since the noble ilk of FDR.
Democrats have gone from patronizing the barefoot and pregnant to patronizing the blind, crippled and crazy ... It’s an insult to humanity. Look at the border policy. Look at the phony narratives regarding Russia, voting, antifa, Uyghurs, etc., while ignoring rioting, homelessness, murders and the like. Democrats have finally beat the old Republicans to the bottom. It’s all about the bottom line.
This mighty ship of state is sailing to a dark place and wants to take the world with it. Ironic. Wonder who will be marooned and where ... and/or if it will sail endlessly into a “Waterworld?”
Those in power are partying elsewhere with Nero. We are alone with their minions. These pirates. How exciting ... let’s watch others walk the “electronic plank” while we wait for our turn. Not.
Wake up, Democrats. Stop dividing the U.S. with armchair journalists and phony “dictated narrative” journalism. Democrats have chosen The State as religion. Dirt on the human soul.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction