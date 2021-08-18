Let’s be honest. When we see young people starting out on their family journeys here in our valley, bright-eyed and excited to have a new baby, full of optimism, we sometimes heave a sigh. Should they really be living here, we might think? It’s so hard, so expensive, so stressful. But, really, it’s no fun to be those cynical people who tell you how rough it’s going to be to raise a family here in paradise. It’s much easier to coo over the baby and talk about the incredible schools, the outdoor experiences, the idyllic childhood they will give their kids.
And, of course, much of it is true. Perhaps we live in one of the last places on earth where people don’t lock their front doors. We have unprecedented access to the outdoors, great schools, a caring, safe and considerate community and the constant vitality that comes with living in a famous and fancy resort town. It’s no surprise that people from elsewhere flocked here during the pandemic. Who wouldn’t want to bring their children up here?
But perhaps we’re doing young families a bit of a disservice by not pointing out some of the downsides. This column is not meant to be a rant or a whine but we want to acknowledge the true challenges faced by working parents — many of whom are single — in our community. All of which have been vastly exacerbated by the pandemic. Our goal is to help people with information and resources, because the more you know, and the earlier you know it, the sooner you can prepare and plan.
Some of a family’s first challenges begin when they get to bring that cute-but-mysterious thing home from the hospital and put into practice all they learned in the books they read — only to find out that nothing works to stop the crying, sleepless nights and disruption. That’s why we have Family Visitor Programs in our community, offering years of experience with free advice and help to new parents for everyone in our community who wants it. It’s quite normal not to know what’s going on with your baby and, when friends and family can’t help (or live far away), the Family Visitor Programs may be for you.
Then, of course, there’s one of the most fundamental challenges — that of child care. We don’t have enough space here to talk about all the problems of providing for, and paying for, child care. But, a word to young parents — plan ahead. Way ahead, if you can. And start saving too, because, although there is great financial assistance available for those who qualify, through Kids First and various state programs, don’t leave any of this to the last minute, when you need to get back to work and there are suddenly no spaces to be found. And, by the way, even when your children get older and start school, finding child care will still be challenging and stressful. Do all you can to shore up your resources as early as possible. Get to know your neighbors and friends, always plan months ahead for teacher work-days and the long, long summers.
Consider the stresses and strains of living in an unbelievably expensive place and take care of your finances. And no, not by buying a lottery ticket, but by saving what you can — as hard as that may be — for off-seasons, tough times and unexpected events, like, say, a pandemic? Remember that, during tough times, it’s OK to look into food distribution (available to all on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month at Buttermilk), as well as public benefits through Pitkin County Economic Assistance. If you qualify, these things can take the edge of tougher times.
These are some of the things we wish we’d been told. It’s OK to ask for help and our organizations, KidsFirst and Aspen Family Connections, are here to find it and to answer questions large and small.
And, for our final toast, here’s to the single parents. These people have it hardest of all, navigating family life on their own or with limited support. Think about any friends and peers you have who are single-parenting and do what you can do to help them out, give them a break, share the burden. Theirs can be a lonely road and they will almost certainly be incredibly grateful.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.