Editor:
I was upset tonight to learn of Bob Rankin’s resignation from the Colorado State Senate. I am sure he has his reasons, personal or political. That is really none of my business.
But I feel a loss, personally, for our Western Slope and for Colorado.
Bob was, and is, a friend of mine — a friendship I have cherished for years.
During much of his tenure, both as a representative and a senator I was registered as a Democrat, primarily due to the Trumpublican regime. But I always voted for Bob. We disagreed on many things, but when it came to Bob’s role and work in the legislature, that didn’t matter. Yes, he was and is a man of conservative principals, some of which I don’t agree with, but surprisingly in many ways I do.
What mattered to me most was that Bob was, and is, a man of integrity, a man who fought for the good of both the Western Slope and all of Colorado. He was, as he told me, a problem-solver — regardless of party and ideology. And he was. I hope that he still will be.
I’ve rarely meet anyone of his intelligence or ability in politics. His resignation, especially at this moment, is a loss for all of us in Colorado. I will miss his steady hand, his ability to work with others and his ability to help all of us solve the serious problems we face. Perhaps most of all I will miss his ability to listen.
Kendrick Neubecker
Glenwood Springs