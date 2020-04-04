Editor:
The primary health risk from COVID-19 to the president is a sore arm from patting himself on the back for his “tremendous” response to the current pandemic. Stop praising yourself and demanding praise from others and just do your damn job. Meanwhile, it’s up to us to rely on facts and science to flatten the curve.
Trust Gov. Polis and experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci for information and guidance and ignore the fake news and nonsense coming from the Trump White House. Stay home, stay safe, stay sane; read a book or 10.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs