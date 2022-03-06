Editor:
Loved Rosenberg’s (“Distracted by bickering”) and Spaulding’s (“Who’s to blame?”) letters in Saturday’s paper. Columnist Eugene Robinson asked for prayer? ... That’s a new one.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Editor:
Loved Rosenberg’s (“Distracted by bickering”) and Spaulding’s (“Who’s to blame?”) letters in Saturday’s paper. Columnist Eugene Robinson asked for prayer? ... That’s a new one.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.