Editor:
I saw my grandchild’s spelling list. Indictment. Fraud. Hooker. Tryst. Words that recall the Watergate thieves. Liars. Crooks. Conspiracies.
As we approach a new election date, current events eclipse Watergate.
Mendacious Trump leads the GOP but loves himself, not democracy.
While Biden struggles against his age and Romney says let’s turn the page, it’s time for new leaders in D.C. that embrace science and know history.
But Washington doesn’t really care, pols are babies whose tantrums flare.
Gates and Greene wear their diapers wet, Boebert’s Pampers are full of it.
May Trump’s trials bring tribulations, and Biden go the way of old crustaceans. Beyond shelf life is what we’ve got.
It’s time for fresh food for thought. There ain’t no future livin’ in the past.
So say good riddance at long last. Let’s clean the House ... and Senate, too. It’s what all voters gotta do.
Put new words on America’s spelling list. Truth and justice — too long missed.
Greg Lewis
Aspen