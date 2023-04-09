Editor:
Wanted to drop a short line to say I liked this year’s April Fools’ issue of the Aspen Daily News, as I do most years. The graphic work was phenomenal. To see “Cocaine Bear” lobbying an Aspen council member, Mark Hunt’s hole in the ground turned into a swimming pool, Elvis slinging pizzas in a downtown shop and other altered images literally had me laughing so hard I started snorting.
Each page had something to chuckle at. We don’t really read it for the longer narratives but some of those were really thoughtful. I don’t know why The Aspen Times’ editor who dissed it can’t just see it for what it is: satire. Below the belt? It would be hard to reach a belt that’s already drooping so low.
I wonder if he watches “SouthPark” at all? Perhaps one day he and others who would rather not have an April Fools’ Day issue in town will turn out to be true “Asspen”-ites like those depicted in Season 6, Episode 2 of the show.
Lighten up, people!
Manny Newell
Snowmass