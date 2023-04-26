Editor:
My name is Leroy Duroux, I have been a member of the Crown Mountain Board of Directors for three years, and I am currently the board president and am running for re-election.
I have been involved for many years in the local recreation programs for our midvalley children, as a member of the Basalt Lions Club when they were the sole provider of summer recreation programs. As mayor and councilor for the town of Basalt for 17 years, where I assisted to establish an all-inclusive Basalt Recreation Department serving the midvalley youth. My past years have included being involved in the creation of this district.
My past and current years of experience with special districts include Mid Valley Metro, Basalt Rural Fire and I was re-appointed as director of the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. These experiences will assist me in working with this board to provide appropriate planning and financial decisions currently and in the future for continued success of the Crown Mountain Recreation District.
My interests have and continue to be to provide recreation opportunities and experiences for all age groups, youth-to-adult, in the midvalley.
Currently my main goal is to see the future upgrading of the playground area, addition of a possible all-weather turf field, completion of the master plan including securing the use of the current forest service building for future indoor recreation and the land to provide expansion of the park.
Being born in Aspen and living most of my life in Basalt, I have spent my adult life working to make my community the best place to raise a family. You know I am a better listener than a talker, and I am a doer. As a director of the board, I am available to discuss any issue with you.
Leroy Duroux
Basalt