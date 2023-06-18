Editor:
While perusing news outlets to see different perspectives of coverage of the Trump indictments, I happened to stop on Fox News. As the news about the indictments was rather fresh, I was wondering what their take on the situation might be. Not to be disappointed, the discussion went to the real concern in the country: George Soros. It appears that this gentleman needs further investigation, especially concerning connections to the Bidens, OK, I guess. Let’s do some investigating.
It seems that Soros grew up very poor, escaped Nazi Germany, worked as a waiter in London, put himself through school, started an investment business and became a billionaire. He’s given away almost 50% of his fortune and ranks No. 365 on the wealthiest list. Oh, yeah, he supports Democrats. It turns out he gave $128,475,971 to Democrats for the 2022 elections. That’s pretty suspicious. He was the top donor to Democratic PACs. He led the pack so to speak, as the top 10 billionaire donors gave an astounding $534 million.
But there always is more to a story. Of the top 10 donors to the 2022 midterms, seven out of 10 donated to (drum roll, please) Republicans. Almost $333 million, which was almost $132 million more than the Democratic donations for the top 10. The Republican billionaire donors club includes owners and CEOs of Oracle, PayPal, Blackstone Group, Mellon Foundation, Citadel Hedge Fund, Susquehanna International Group and a shipping magnate. You know, the guys that desperately need tax reductions.
If you look further, you can expand the top donors to the top 20 and you’ll find that almost 75% were donations to Republicans. But investigate George Soros. While the Saudis have hijacked the PGA, and LIV golf is playing most of its tournaments on Trump courses and the Saudis gave Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) $2 billion to start an “investment firm,” let’s investigate Soros. Trump cheated a charity, his university, his wives and his vendors, and stole government secrets.
Some bathrooms give you magazines to read. Mar-a-Lago gave top secret documents. But investigate Sor
