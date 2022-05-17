Editor:
To Vince Thomas (letter to the editor in Monday’s edition of the Aspen Daily News): I am not an urban planner and don't play one on TV, so I cannot comment on housing Aspen's homeless. But I am a Realtor and can say for sure it's not because of outsourced housing or vacation rentals.
Real estate pricing is nuts. The unit above me sold in May 2021. It is now on sale for more than twice as much. And I suspect there will be a bidding war for the final price.
I could NOT afford my unit if I had to buy it in this market. (It's identical to the one above me.)
According to the S&P CoreLogic Home Price Appreciation Index, home prices in Denver were up 22.3% year-over-year in February. I bet Aspen price appreciation was even higher.
Home prices in southern California have been unaffordable , especially for young people, for a quarter century. People figured it out.
And let's elect some representatives to Congress who care about the affordability situation. They can't legislate the market but they can provide housing assistance to make it affordable for you.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen