Editor:
I really appreciate how creative the mayor and city council are being working with APCHA and the Aspen Skiing Co. May I suggest the following for real incentives:
It was reported the city picked up $50 million in taxable revenue from short-term rentals so come up with a dollar amount beyond a ski pass that you will pay to subsidize room rentals.
Put together an executive group of local experts to start planning new employee neighborhoods as you started at the Lumberyard. Try a public/private partnership at the Forest Service parcel. We all know the private sector can build quicker, better. More efficient and for much less money.
Let’s go — I am happy to help find that team.
Lorrie Winnerman
Aspen