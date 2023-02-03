Editor:
Wow, the land of big empty buildings. As the working people drive farther and farther ... Stop the hotel at Lift 1A. That area should be a real ski museum. Let's have lunch there on Saturdays. Anyone?
Paul Rossi
Aspen
