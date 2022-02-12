Editor:
First and foremost, Russia collapsed after the Cold War and so retooled its military industrial complex. Unlike the U.S. who couldn’t give up the lucrative markets of war and so kept on to a point of overproduction so vast that what is left of manufacturing in the U.S. is so military-contract dependent that many Fortune 500 companies would be bankrupt if the U.S. does not remain constantly at war. Europe cannot sustain an Afghanistan/Iraq-type war for any length of time within its borders.
Second, we are so reactionary that Putin doesn’t have to deploy a single soldier and we — we’re already doing this — will cause so much turmoil in the Ukrainian economy that if a civil war doesn’t ensue the pro-West government will be ousted in fair and democratic elections, which will we deny and will further solidify the people under the lesser evil of the Kremlin.
Third, we have so overused sanctions that they now have little power. The power brokers in their economy have most likely had their interests diversified into Wall Street through the offshore and anonymous markets our own tax-dodging 1% so loves. They have way more leverage in our system than we in theirs. Fourth, our media is so much pure propaganda, driven between the content of commercials (of items mostly manufactured in China) keeping the COVID-crippled consumer culture barely out of a total collapse.
