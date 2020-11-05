Editor:
Because of Polis’ violations of our basic human freedoms, Dave’s mom has been a literal prisoner in assisted living for more than eight months, where 80-plus residents have been tested repeatedly with zero positives and zero COVID deaths. These folks are fed up. We were allowed to spring her for a doctor’s appointment recently, and she hugged us repeatedly like never before saying, “We don’t get hugs anymore.”
She and another friend who’s 75 years old told us they’d rather die from COVID than live like prisoners, acting as though everyone is a bio-hazardous killer on the loose. My 77-year-old dad’s tattoo sums it up perfectly: Dum Vivamus, Vivamus. It means “While you’re alive, live” in Latin.
We’ve censored ourselves about politics more than the Chinese censors working for Facebook out of fear of the repercussions of today’s “cancel culture” for not agreeing with the prevailing political views of our town, county, valley and state, especially when it comes to Dave’s job at SkiCo, not to mention worries of potential rifts with family & friends we love.
Dave and I can no longer have a clear conscience if we don’t speak up, starting with why we signed the petition to recall Gov. Polis for his abuse of power along with more than half a million other Coloradans so far.
Please consider signing the petition to recall Polis and help end his abuse of power. Get details at DethronePolis.com and message us on Facebook @NotFromTheGov to sign.
Dave and Kim Payne
Snowmass