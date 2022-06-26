Here’s the question of the hour. From whom did you request or receive a pardon, and why? Now, let’s put it in writing.
We’ll call it the “Pardon Disclosure.” It’ll go right on the ballot next to a candidate’s name. We’ll see a small space for a dot to signify each requested pardon. We don’t need to know the details yet. Just the ask. That may tell us all we need to know. Separately, there will be a grand pardon website, to explain the details of each.
We’re entering a time when pardon requests become just as common as a cup of coffee at breakfast. That’s fine. Just tell us more.
Kings could grant pardons, and under the U,S. Constitution, so may American presidents. That doesn’t mean they should. And that’s our opening. Inquiring minds want to know.
Pardons didn’t commonly interest the public until they became newsworthy during the Trump presidency. The legal doctrine is “evidence of guilty knowledge.” This means it’s OK for us to automatically question any whisper of a pardon. If someone steps out of the blue and requests one, we wonder why.
The recent Congressional hearings have put a spotlight on pardons. Many have come up during the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
But, hey. There’s no reason to stop there. Candidates for public office should disclose pardon requests — plus the dollar amounts in exchange, if known. We want to know the range of value for all sorts of public crimes, even ones that haven’t been charged yet — especially for ones that haven’t been charged yet. A little black dot on the ballot will disclose if a candidate has asked for one. We’re not talking about guilt or innocence yet. That’ll come soon enough.
This requirement would apply to anyone on the ballot for any office above animal control. “Dogcatchers” should have the right to dispense pardons, and already do. Dogs should have the right against our assuming bad acts as long as they can’t speak for themselves — depending on the odor of the evidence.
Also, traffic control people. Many already have instant pardon capability, but we should codify it. Let’s extend the right to dispense ticket pardons to all city councilpeople. There’s no better way for candidates for public office to actually be where the rubber meets the road.
Imagine a public place to simply request pardons. Imagine request boards at our favorite breakfast spots, which could be validated by any public official.
Let’s pray for the day when locals can buy “violation packs” in bulk, at a discount. Now, at say five for $55, citizens can stock up, and create a new revenue source for the city — if they care.
In the future, we’ll have a more benevolent system. Ticketed victims will be offered the chance to pay their “fine” to their choice of benevolent local causes, relieving them of any chance of a guilty conscience. The city gets a bazillion requests for grants each year. Why not streamline the process?
Ultimately, we deserve the right to decide what to think about folks who ask for pardons before anyone knew about possible wrongdoing. What do they know that we don’t? Much could have transpired in the run-up to Jan. 6, and we are learning about lots of it now. Grown-ups were asked to dispense tiny favors by other grown-ups for a third set of grown-ups. A president of the U.S. outed himself by asking a state official to invent a few votes that didn’t exist.
A host of questions still exist about the “trading market” for advance planning for the insurrection.
We don’t need to decide guilt if we got a chance to vote for someone who asked for a pardon. Take a peek inside the U.S. House of Representatives and you’ll see plenty of candidates already so sure of their guilt that they’ve asked for a pardon
“Guilty intent” does not always get its day in court. With a “pardon disclosure” on the ballot, we can quickly get around that obstacle. It’s true that the telltale dot wouldn’t tell us what we didn’t already know, but we could later look it up on the online list of pardon requests.
With pardons, we won’t need to worry about guilt or innocence. Mere suspicion will be just fine. There’s no jail time nor fine involved — just a touch of disgrace.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here on Sundays.