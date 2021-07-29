Editor:
The Snowmass Western Heritage Association was created in 2009 to continue the tradition of the Snowmass Village Rodeo that originated in 1974. This year, the board of SWHA decided in late winter go forward with the rodeo in the summer despite the uncertainty created by the COVID pandemic. In deciding to move ahead, the board believed that the rodeo is an important community asset that could help the local economy and the local psyche recover from the impacts of the pandemic with its heritage of resilience and strength. Rather than give in, the board decided it was time to honor and celebrate who we are as a community.
Imagine our surprise when attendance exceeded all expectations by doubling from 2018, which was very successful in its own right. The outpouring of local donor support and the excited crowds proved our decision was the right one. Parking spilled over into the streets and food lines were long, but cowboys and cowgirls riding their beautiful horses around the arena waving flags to the lyrics of the star-spangled banner floating up to the surrounding mountains made everyone’s hearts race.
We are not sure whether this record attendance will be the new normal, but the board is planning as if it will be. Currently the town is working on improving the entrance to Snowmass Village with plans to enhance the wetlands area, creating more flexible open space area for soccer and redesigning the rodeo site. The SWHA board is working closely with the town.
James Knowlton
Snowmass Village