Editor:
Congress is on the verge of passing a bipartisan bill called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) that would transform conservation funding by sending an additional $1.4 billion a year to state and tribal wildlife-habitat conservation programs to shore up the 12,000 mostly nongame species that states have already identified as being at risk.
First introduced in 2017 by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), the bill has broad bipartisan support. The current national conservation model, paid for by hunters and anglers and gun buyers, has successfully brought back once-scarce game species like white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, but it is woefully inadequate to protect the birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians and other species facing the twin threats of habitat loss and climate change.
Some skeptics have pointed out that $1.4 billion is a large sum of money, but when put into appropriate context the amount RAWA will invest in the future of our great public lands wildlife/wildlands legacy is a drop in the bucket. For example, worldwide subsidies for coal, oil, and natural gas reached $5.9 trillion in 2020 — or roughly $11 million every minute — according to the International Monetary Fund. The combined profits of the largest energy companies in the first quarter of 2022 was about $100 billion! Colorado will receive an estimated $26 million annually if RAWA passes.
“All parts of the biological community matter,” said Land Tawney, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers President and CEO. “But unfortunately, much of our nation’s wildlife has been neglected … ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!’” We are right on the cusp of passing RAWA. To help continue building momentum contact your senator and ask them to push this bill across the finish line! Take action here.
David A. Lien
Co-Chair, Colorado
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers