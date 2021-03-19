Editor:
In response to Curtis Hubbard’s letter (“More on redistricting,” March 17) where he cited errors on my part regarding the secret lists not being public is a misunderstanding. I know about the lists on the websites. I am referring to the special list of 80 assembled by the majority party Democrats and minority party Republicans submitted directly to the selection judges. After requesting this list, I have not received any information. This is where I find a flaw in this new law. Why should the two parties have a preference list of party applicants submitted directly to the judges and the panel? This gives the two parties the opportunity to slip in their unregistered lobbyists to sway the election map in their favor. After reading the Colorado Constitution yesterday, I found out that the two parties built this fort of protection into this anti-gerrymandering law. So, therefore, the two parties maintain a stranglehold on our election system. It’s all rigged in their favor.
Mr. Hubbard should know that I am aware of the number of people selected for these commissions.
The Y and Z initiative that created this new redistricting process also excluded all of the third parties in Colorado. They have no voice in this election system. Just when we thought there was going to be some form of democratic election reform in Colorado, it was ripped out the hands of Colorado citizens by the two major parties.
Randy Fricke
Co-founder, Western Colorado Independent Voters
Co-chair, National Election Reform Committee