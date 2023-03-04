Editor:
Torre’s effort to belittle Tracy Sutton as a real estate broker is deplorable and childish. It’s a shallow person that attacks the character of others as they lack an understanding of the issues themselves and cannot add any substance to the discussion.
The real estate industry is a major funding source for workforce housing. Realtors who book property rentals bring tourist dollars to our city that drive our economy. The state of Colorado requires a real estate license for this business.
Your actions are trying to polarize our friendly community that didn’t work in the 1970s and will not work now.
The evidence and cavalier attitude of Skippy attempting to manipulate a city survey shows his lack of integrity. He doesn’t deserve to be on the Aspenn City Council. And yes, we have to choose between him and another candidate who made changes to his property without a permit. We have to choose between the lesser of two evils and I will choose Bill Guth as Skippy has not shown the maturity it takes for the council seat. A new group on the council would not support manipulated surveys and nonexistent studies that I debunked when I served as chair of the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission.
For diversity of thought, respect and to reduce polarity in our city, vote for Tracy Sutton, Bill Guth and Sam Rose.
LJ Erspamer
Aspen