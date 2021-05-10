Editor:
My long-term close friend, Bob Gardner, is running for reelection to the Holy Cross board, and I am advocating for his continued service in that capacity.
Bob is a lifelong resident of our valley and embodies the highest form of integrity. He had a 30-plus year career at Holy Cross, prior to retiring in 2005, in progressively responsible positions that ended with executive management. His experience makes him uniquely qualified, as he is familiar with all levels of operations and will offer the board a perspective to function at their highest level.
Jackie Merrill
Aspen