Editor:
While there are certainly important local election issues — 2A, DiSalvo vs. Buglione, Kury vs. Smiddy, etc. — there hasn’t been much attention in this publication on a statewide race of critical importance: Colorado attorney general. I am casting my vote for Phil Weiser and urge you to do the same. Here are a few reasons why:
Phil has visited the Roaring Fork Valley numerous times over the past four years. His opponent, John Kellner, has not. Phil is a respected leader on water law, earning praise from experts from both political parties. Mr. Kellner has no experience in water law. Phil supports a woman’s right to choose and reproductive health rights. Mr. Kellner supports the recent Dobbs decision ending the constitutional right to abortion and would allow states to prevent women from making their own reproductive health care decisions.
The Denver Post, Aurora Sentinel, Durango Herald and Grand Junction Daily Sentinel all endorse and support Phil Weiser. He has also garnered the support from prominent Republicans such as former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and State Sen. Don Coram from Montrose. That’s notable in today’s political climate.
And if that wasn’t enough, consider this final point: Phil gave my daughter, Colby, a fantastic children’s book, “Nanette’s Baguette” by Mo Willems, when she was 4 years old. If she could vote, she would definitely vote for Phil. He’s that good.
Please vote to reelect Phil Weiser to another term.
Ryan Kalamaya
Snowmass Village