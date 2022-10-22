Editor:
If you care about shrinking rivers and increasingly destructive wildfires and other environmental concerns, you should vote to reelect Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is prioritizing the protection of our land, air and water.
In his first term, Weiser has worked hard to protect Coloradans from incalculable physical, social and economic harm. From successfully preventing federal rollbacks to key protections to holding those who pollute our air and water accountable, Phil’s actions directly impact the physical and financial health of Colorado families.
We can all agree that water — from world-class fishing and rafting to our incomparable fresh powder — is the lifeblood of our recreational, tourism and agricultural economic sectors.
Phil continues to guard Colorado’s water resources for all of us, advocating for smart investments and ensuring that Colorado manages our water responsibly so that we can continue to live, work, and play as only Coloradans can. He has also led on protecting water quality, pushing for important legislation — including suing the chemical manufacturers indefensibly dumping toxic “forever chemicals” (linked to cancer and birth defects) into our water supply — in this area and standing against irresponsible rollbacks of federal oversight. Here on the Western Slope, water is a key resource. As the former dean of the University of Colorado Law School and U.S. Supreme Court clerk, Weiser understands water law and the importance of legally protecting our water.
I encourage you vote to reelect Phil Weiser as Colorado attorney general.
Chris Bryan
Carbondale