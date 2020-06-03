Editor:
We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hurt, anger, trauma and injustice we have all seen over the last week. This is a devastating time for the family of George Floyd. The behavior of the officers was criminal and unconscionable, understandably causing disbelief, outrage and despair.
At times like these it is a struggle to find the right words. As police agencies we need to listen, hear, acknowledge and change where needed. As a society we need to reflect and act on inequity and create change in the criminal justice system.
We will continue our commitment to set the example in treating everyone who lives or works here, as well as those that visit our communities, with respect, blind to the color of their skin. We are grateful that we have officers of the highest caliber, women and men who love and appreciate the values of our communities, and who understand that empathy and compassion are the core of today’s policing.
We know that we are not perfect and that we can never cease in our efforts to gain your trust. When we make errors, we must own them. This is what builds community trust with your local police departments and maintains us as legitimate community partners.
Now is the time to ask ourselves both as individuals and as institutions how we can act to create positive change to help bring real equality to all.
Please reach out to us. We are here for you.
Richard Pryor
Chief, Aspen Police Department
Joe DiSalvo
Pitkin County Sheriff
Brian Olson
Chief, Snowmass Village Police Department
Greg Knott
Chief, Basalt Police Department