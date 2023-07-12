This community will be shaped for generations by two seemingly arcane decisions scheduled for July 12 (today) and the coming weeks: 1) whether to adopt an airport growth and fleet-mix forecast calling for bigger commercial planes and allowing bigger private planes (including loud and dirty old 737s); and (2) whether to keep sending fixed-base operation (FBO) revenues to Texas, or keep $15-plus million a year reinvested in the Aspen airport and declare independence from federal grants mandating expansion.
Aspen Fly Right sent the Airport Advisory Board a trenchant technical assessment finding the airport forecast “unsound and unreliable” (Essay #15, aspenflyright.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/ABL-essay-15_Forecast_dr11s.pdf. Some members read it, but the advisory board didn’t discuss it before recommending the forecast to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
On June 27, the BOCC hosted the forecasters and me for a “roundtable.” They spent 61% of the time hearing and discussing the forecasters’ brief, 35% hearing mine and 4% discussing it cursorily for six minutes. The chair politely dismissed our assessment’s “applicability to our moving forward with the FAA at this point.” My specific suggestions for doing so were not considered. The BOCC approved the forecast 4-1 on first reading the next day, and scheduled second reading for July 12, and both meetings only allow public comments up to three minutes per person.
Many attendees in June couldn’t hear the discussion, the main screen didn’t work, and my slides (aspenflyright.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/BOCCForecastRoundtable27June2023u.pdf) are unreadable in the video, so citizens might like to know why the county’s roadmap points the wrong way.
The forecast of how many people board airline planes in Aspen emulates a 2000–22 “trend” that mashed together two wildly different phases. First, airline boardings grew 0.6% each year for 14 years. Then the growth rose 12-fold to 7% per year for the next five years. In a fundamental error, the forecasters extrapolated the resulting tripled growth rate for another 20 years as if that five-year spurt were continuing. But it was just a one-time anomaly from the short-term rentals explosion, doubling our valley’s pillow count in three years. Proof: Pillow counts statistically explain 98% of passenger growth and satisfies every logical test of causality. The forecast explains only 71%, based on Colorado personal income (though 97% of passengers come from elsewhere). What business would invest a half-billion dollars to meet 20-year demand conjured from a weak link to one irrelevant variable?
The forecasters assume no lodging constraints. They call this “conservative” because it ensures adequate airport capacity if 24,600 more pillows get added every three years for the next 20. I call it “grossly exaggerated,” driving needless airport expansion to bring in nearly 100,000 imaginary visitors who’ll sleep on imaginary pillows. A realistic forecast of actual needs would recognize the lodging constraints rooted in our topography and a half-century of growth management.
Adopting the FAA-driven growth fantasy would waste over $200 million on unneeded capacity, plus years of airport closures, disruption and conflict. The FAA dictates a growth rate at least three times historical rates if STR capacity held steady. In fact, it peaked in 2021 and is falling briskly as restrictions bite. The FAA wasn’t told that, and saw only the flawed forecast before it rejected a lower version that does fit the historical evidence and requires no bigger planes or new airside projects. Our new evidence validates that spurned low case and demolishes the FAA’s higher case. In case Pitkin County doesn’t send it to the FAA, I just did.
Some commissioners said readdressing the FAA is futile; some said they must first approve the forecast (foreclosing later changes). But as key staff and consultants stated earlier, the FAA bases decisions on reasoned analysis, grounded in solid evidence. The unrebutted new evidence they now have, and I’ve offered to discuss, should prove decisive. Ignoring it could make both FAA and BOCC decisions look arbitrary and capricious. Shortcuts make long delays.
The FAA’s final choice may emerge at a higher level and perhaps from different perspectives than its Denver office. Or if the county wants a federal legislative solution — as it won in the 1993-94 curfew spat, and some commissioners now urge — now’s the time: The FAA’s five-year Reauthorization Bill was introduced June 12 and will get baked by the end of September, so our senators could consider an amendment recognizing communities’ constraints and needs.
If the FAA is convinced by new evidence, it can remain a cherished partner in creating the airport this community wants and needs. (It’ll ensure safety regardless.) If not, keeping the FBO revenues can replace lost FAA grants, build financial strength, improve service and better achieve safety and environmental goals. Hiring an experienced FBO operator, as one offered, makes sense. Or the county could run the FBO itself, as it capably runs the landfill. Over 1,500 U.S. public airports run their FBOs, three-fourths of those are sponsored by local governments.
One Aspen-like airport (Jackson Hole, Wyoming) has graciously offered to share with the BOCC and public why it bought and runs its FBO and how that’s working. Its board president and its airport director (who formerly ran ASE) await a BOCC invitation. The FBO choice needs wide due diligence, exposing independent financial and policy analysis to public discussion. Immense sums are at stake. But secrecy still rules, and time is short. If we keep the FBO revenues, we won’t need the FAA’s grants. I hope the BOCC isn’t hinting that it plans to make the opposite decision, getting both big choices wrong.
Controlling FBO fuel prices and keeping revenues could protect the community’s goals and values from the FAA bulldozer, safely retaining our wingspan limit and layout exception. We lose them only if we choose to. Needing to renew the aging runway changes nothing: New needn’t mean bigger. If there’s any doubt, our senators should be able to help.
My evidence also detailed how super-clean-quiet-and-cheaper electric planes — some bigger and longer-range than today’s regional jets — will probably reach Aspen sooner than a new airside. The forecast itself confirms we have another decade or two to decide about the bigger 2016-vintage fossil-fueled planes that will struggle to compete, the realistically lower demand forecast can’t support and only Delta wants (3% of Aspen’s market). There’s no risk of losing air service or direct flights. There’s no reason to rush.
I also recommended:
- This community needs a great terminal, not bigger planes, so defer premature airside choices, but go full speed ahead on all needed landside improvements.
- Implement the Safety Task Force agenda, Public Safety Council consultations (bigger planes would overwhelm emergency medical response capacity) and noise and air measurements, including jet-engine nanoparticles that might threaten public health.
- Consider our county-requested Essay No. 12 (aspenflyright.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Essay-12-Regulation-dr-7.pdf). It explores a rich menu of fiscal and other policies to influence which planes fly here, when, with what impacts. The FAA preëmpts many local regulations, but far from all. It allows two-part landing fees (which can favor airliners over private jets), and favors congestion pricing to land and park aircraft. Rationally based distinctions and discriminations can be just and permissible; some may influence air pollution, CO2, or noise. Permissive federal laws, perhaps including “localization,” offer promising white space to explore.
- Coordination with nearby airports, notably Rifle and Eagle, is long overdue. The Garfield County commissioners, who focus on general aviation, told us in 2019 that they’d love to be at Pitkin’s airport-strategy table but hadn’t been invited. Rifle’s regional economic development strategy with the Aspen Institute focuses on aviation innovation; ours ignores it. Electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing air taxis (which major airlines plan to offer in 2025–26) and affordable ultralight rail (retrofittable over the Highway 82 median or the old railbed) could swiftly link to neighboring airports. What could that enable?
- Even so late, we need to ask bigger questions. The Aspen airport is very convenient for Aspenites, but if it weren’t already built, would we build it there today — and would the FAA even let us? If not, how should it now evolve for modern technologies and needs?
My Stanford students learn that all the important design mistakes are made on the first day, when we choose what not to consider. Let’s not repeat the errors of Highway 82 by planning our renewed airport in isolation, dis-integrated from Lumberyard and Entrance to Aspen, forever reliant on Highway 82, with no comprehensive valleywide mobility strategy. I’d bet Aspen City Council would love to play.
Tough design challenges get easier when we enlarge them, as General Eisenhower advised — moving the boundary out until it embraces everything the solution requires. To find creative solutions to many problems at once, we must see them as a whole, and focus not just inward but also outward. That takes vision and leadership. We’re blessed with both. Let’s use them.
First, consider the evidence. It points one way; four commissioners point the other.