Editor:
Thank you Mr. Morris for your letter (“Signs aren’t cutting it,” Nov. 12). I work for the chamber and sit in the kiosk three days a week. Most people this summer wore a mask. Those that didn’t, put one on when I asked them to, but there were always the locals and the visitors who would totally ignore me — just like the people who ride their bikes past the “Walk your bike” signs. It makes me so sad that those people have so little disregard for their fellow humans’ welfare. We have these “rules” for reason. Our numbers are going up because these “rules” are not being followed. It is so simple. And no one hates wearing a mask more than I do.
Dinah Kinsman
Aspen