Editor:
As a Pitkin County deputy sheriff for 30 years and Pitkin Emergency Management Coordinator the last eight years of my service, I designed and coordinated FAA-mandated full-scale simulated airplane crashes to test the community’s ability to handle mass casualty. I analyzed and documented what went right and what could be improved. I was also on scene at dozens of real crashes of planes that missed or overshot the runway, landed on Highway 82 in Shale Bluffs, crashed in Lenado and W/J, in the national forest, etc.
Mr. Vaughan (an attorney) stated safety was adequately studied. With my professional experience, I state unequivocally that it was not.
Mr. Vaughan also stated that everyone in the process was heard. Dead wrong. I and others were muzzled. I was arbitrarily ordered to sit in my assigned seat like an obedient kindergartner. Insulted, I got up and attended the work group I thought a better fit with my experience. Forbidden to vote. No green voting stickers allowed for this naughty volunteer. Cliff Runge, who had been the ASE airport director for a few years before he ran the Fixed Base Operations for 26 years, was assigned to study buses. He walked out in disgust. Also, in the many technical work group and Vision committee meetings I attended, neither I nor highly experienced aviators who had opinions differing from the hand-picked, pro-expansion, paid consultants were allowed to comment. Kangaroo court.
Ellen Anderson
Aspen Village