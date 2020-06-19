Editor:
The Snowmass Town Council, guided by “staff,” has made a regrettable, seemingly self-serving, decision for the Snowmass Center without following our Comprehensive Plan:
A. Minimize vehicle/pedestrian conflicts.
B. Connect Base Village to Snowmass Center
C. “...be the leading ... family-oriented ... resort community.”
D. Offer high quality social meeting places.
The proposed plan was not supported by either of the architects on the planning commission who both suggested traffic tie-ups and commercial operations hadn’t been resolved (loading docks? curbside loading? public restrooms? e-bike racks? trash disposal? storage? ) and recognized that the project served local residents living a car trip away, but wouldn’t serve Base Village patrons.
Maybe worse, the plan does not leapfrog other resorts in attractive places for lingering (and spending), nor in delightful transit connections. Simply put, it’s a low-rise strip mall with parking down the middle. Shoppers must wade into two-way traffic from narrow sidewalks to load their cars. No romance.
Professional suggestions had been made:
1. A wide bridge from Base Village to Snowmass Center for quiet (solar-powered) jitneys to and from all the front doors in Base Village (no hiking, no stairs).
2. A landscaped, family-safe, pedestrian mall at store level. Parking below.
3. A new, modern, grocery facility with indoor/outdoor deli seating, large, south facing, windows, and escalators to parking.
4. A separate loop road and simplified traffic flow up to a post office, hardware store and surface parking.
While the Aspen Daily News reported planning commission and council deliberations and published Mel Blumenthal’s insightful critiques, nobody researched written public input, nor offered the general public meaningful context for the council’s regrettable decision.
Something to consider: Construction has not commenced so the big money is still in the bank, unborrowed.
Jay Shumaker
Snowmass Village