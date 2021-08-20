Editor:
Aspen’s vehicular traffic mess is a serious one, making it imperative that city officials, in all their public pronouncements, treat it with proper responsibility and plain speaking.
Unfortunately, there was very little of either plain speaking or responsibility in a recent Aspen Daily News cover story occasioned by a regrettable traffic accident in the City’s West End. City Manager Sara Ott calmly opined that little can be done to reduce local traffic. Really? In a town with a markedly hands-on attitude toward public policy issues? I think not.
Worse still, Communications Director Denise White, in her quoted remarks, resorted to the most tired bureaucratic boilerplate, referring to safety priorities and the regular redirection of resources, etc. We are all long familiar with such obfuscatory blather coming from governmental spokespersons at all levels, but we must not stoop to accepting it. Such empty talk is to be stoutly rejected, always.
So I say to Aspen’s city officials: speak to us with total honesty and directness.
Donald Wilson
St. Louis