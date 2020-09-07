Editor:
A week ago I asked my wife if she would like me to do anything for her that day, as she has been busy at her store. She replied, “Go pray for the fires to go out.”
This request was puzzling to me, because I thought she meant for me to do it alone. Let’s get real. With this pandemic thing going on, I couldn’t just call 20 people and say let’s pray together.
What I decided to do was go to the flattops above New Castle and have a look at the fires and pray. That is an amazing ride that compares to the Independence Pass ride and always worth navigating all those turns to get above 10,000 feet. There, the world always seems to have a clearer view.
Anyway I found the spot and began what the journey was all about — prayer.
I am not one who likes a lot of words, so I started in silence. Then, as I began, before I asked anything, these words hit my mind: this is for you. And of course that other part of the brain said, yes. Next came, “Nobody ever says thank you.” The other side said, “I will rejoice when there are no longer fires burning and filling our sky with smoke.”
Well, the real me is rejoicing now that our blue skies are returning, and we can give thanks to all the first responders who now get to go back home and wait for the next emergency.
Giving thanks is like rejoicing, except when you rejoice it is best if there is a smile on your face and your eyes look happy. In my world I think rejoicing helps make the world a better place.
This summer was one to remember. Let’s remember history, because only 90 years ago was the Great Depression. If you need a little boost of memory look it up, so this unique summer may not have been a waste, as it may be molding us for some other wild thing nature or man may bring. Bring It on, and give thanks.
Roop Khalsa
Aspen