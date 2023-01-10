Editor:
The Lumberyard is projected to be about 280 units and would be ready in a few years. By contrast, there are now about 1,650 privately owned properties (i.e., almost six Lumberyards) that are encumbered by Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s deed restrictions (Aspen Daily News, Jan. 7).
The data recently published by the Aspen Daily News shows that those deed-restricted units rarely trade. The owners have no financial incentive to go, so there is no supply. Meanwhile, demand is high because the prices set by APCHA are artificially low. This is what a failed market looks like — there is no supply at the bid price, so no trades occur.
Aspen has a housing shortage that needs to be addressed immediately. The fastest way to maximize our community’s supply of available housing is to release the APCHA deed restrictions, and give those 1,650 unit owners access to the free market.
We have to recognize that (despite good intentions) our community has trapped 1,650 unit owners in a failed market.
Millard Zimet
Aspen