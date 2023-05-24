Editor:
We all love our teachers, but the teachers unions not so much. On April 22 the Colorado Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley, adopted the following resolution:
“The CEA believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school-to-prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality and income inequality.”
The next time we pay our property taxes, which are used in part to fund our public schools, let’s all remember this resolution.
Frieda Wallison
Old Snowmass