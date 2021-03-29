Editor:
We are blessed with an abundance of solar energy. The new Aptera is the first mass-produced solar-powered car. Please dedicate a parking spot for the one that you buy for Car To Go. Park it on the southeast corner at Cooper and Spring, and put a little sign there. It’s not free advertising. Exposure there is so valuable that a dedicated space should be worth a lot to Aptera. How much is that worth? A free car? Negotiate. And put an Aptera ad on the doors so that when I drive it to Glenwood Springs people will read it. Clean, nonpolluting, sustainable renewable energy is our future.
Tom Mooney
Aspen