Editor:
I misinterpreted some statements when I wrote a letter a few weeks ago criticizing the Aspen School District for not switching any heating to renewable electricity as part of their sustainability projects. Apparently, they are installing some new electric boilers alongside existing gas boilers. The electric boilers can be dispatched when electricity is at its cheapest and cleanest, when Holy Cross Electric’s supply is dominated by wind and solar generation.
If the schools were in the EU or U.K., multiple other options might be readily available for utilizing more electric heating, whether by utilizing thermal storage or more advanced heat-pump boilers serving their more efficient hot water heating systems. Alas, like offshore wind, the U.S. has fallen a bit behind in this area.
In any case, the old grid relied on baseload and dispatchable generation. Critics of switching to variable renewable generation claim we still need to rely on the old methods. But what the high school is doing, providing dispatchable consumption, is one major part of a transition to reliance on renewable, sustainable power instead of burning depletable fossil fuels and emitting heat trapping pollution.
Fred Porter
Carbondale