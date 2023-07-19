Editor:
I have come to terms with the growth of Carbondale. I may not enjoy or like it, but it is inevitable and out of my control.
What is upsetting is “a 500-square-foot, deed-restricted studio apartment at Hayden Place, for example, rents for $1,980 per month” (“Carbondale picks a different path,” Aspen Daily News, July 16). This is for a “studio!” But hey, you can rent one of the many new storage units being built in Carbondale to store your skis, bikes, furniture, clothes, toiletries and other items that won’t fit into 500 square feet!
These are not worker-bee units, as a person earning $25 per hour is only bringing home $52,000 per year. Your rent will be almost half of your annual income costing you $23,760 before utilities, food, transportation and cable TV if you choose to splurge.
Even if a couple lives in the studio (if allowed), the cost of living is almost $1,000 per person. That scenario comes into play only if you can live with that person and share 500 square feet for more than six months. It’s the true test of your relationship, but both people will be working multiple jobs to pay the cost of rent and living, so they won’t see each other too much.
I count my blessings every day that I arrived in Colorado 34 years ago. I would struggle, or be unable, to afford a home in the current Carbondale economic climate. Now people are struggling just to find a place to rent, let alone afford the cost of that rental space.
John Norman
Carbondale