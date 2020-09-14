Editor:
While parents and children within our communities are held hostage by learning-at-home programs, the children of Aspen School District’s faculty and staff enjoy full-time learning at school.
In a phone call last week, a school official confirmed that the children of school faculty and staff are receiving full-time, in-school learning.
I ask the following questions:
• Why is it safe for the children of faculty and staff to enjoy in-school learning while the rest of our children and their parents suffer the challenges and shortcomings of learning at home?
• Why do the children of Aspen School faculty and staff and their parents deserve the special privilege of in-school learning while the rest of us suffer through learning at home?
• When can we all stop the COVID-19 hysteria and allow our children to return to in-school learning five days a week?
Taxpayer funding for Aspen Schools’ public education is approximately $22,000 per child. Learning from home has resulted in the accountability of education being handed off to the parents and students. This is not acceptable. All children should be offered the opportunity to learn in school, with parents returning to the role of support for our children’s education.
School faculty and staff are essential in the workforce. Please stop this hypocrisy and reopen our schools for, full-time, in-school learning.
Michael J. Reichert
Snowmass Village