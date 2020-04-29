Editor:
I just read the two local newspapers, and to no surprise, the Pitkin County "Stay at home order" has been extended for another week. When will the Pitkin County officials give their constituents credit for the common sense they were born with? What's next? Mandated PPE for everyone? Banning automobiles because we may get hurt or killed in them? The public can balance the risk they may have to take against the virus. The public knows how to make this work (social distancing, etc). You are crushing the local economy as well as people's personal lives. Please rescind the "order" immediately, and open the county/city economy.
William Ortmann
Aspen