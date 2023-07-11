HED
Tim Cooney has done an excellent job of presenting the details surrounding the Meeker wars. After reading his three-part series (Aspen Daily News; June 25, July 2 and 9; produced by Aspen Journalism), I am more convinced than ever that reparations for Black people injured by slavery would be about as smart as forgiving student loans.
However, I see a need to pay every Native American at least $5 million for the maiming and murder of their ancestors and the outright theft of their lands. The actions of the United States toward Native Americans was in no way civilized, as they claim to have been from 1609 to the early 1900s.
And as punishment, we ought to round up every living heir to every congressman and cabinet member from 1609 to 1900 and banish them to the Nevada desert, devoid of any wealth they have acquired.
Jim Wingers
Aspen