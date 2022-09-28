Editor:
Saturday I opened the Aspen Daily News to the local columnist and letters-to-the-editor section and lo! Lo Semple had been replaced by an Episcopalian minister! I read on and discovered otherwise.
Today's magic word is “adapt.” Time marches on and everything changes: the world, Aspen, me, you and Little Annie’s restaurant. Lo, your original photograph was irresistible. I discovered your column by that photograph. I read columns I wasn't really interested in because of that photo of you — Aspen’s very own free-range scamp. Mr. Tough Guy with your flower garden and yoga mat.
A line I can't recall from Dylan's “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands” expresses the sentiment. But take heart. In this cowering new world we march in, the patrons of Clark’s Oyster Bar will not feel challenged by your new photograph. Maybe one or two of them will actually start reading our local rags.
Pat Milligan
Aspen