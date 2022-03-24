Editor:
The methane capture project orchestrated by CORE in Redstone’s Coal Basin is incredibly valuable. I get up there regularly and love the peace and quiet, but whatever disruption will be caused by the operation should be minimal compared to reducing climate disruption from the global greenhouse triple-glazing caused by that methane. I hope Pitkin County is not expecting a bunch of “carbon offsets” for this. It just needs to be done.
We need a lot more “steel in the ground” to reduce our resort lifestyle GHG emissions. CORE has been providing lots of help for residents and businesses for many years to install efficiency and solar. If anyone reading this is getting ready to fire up the private jet to leave for mud season, consider writing them a seven-figure check before you go. You may not get a carbon offset (most of which are jive) or a mitigation credit, or whatever, but they are a nonprofit so you can get a nice tax deduction. Also, at this point, any savings we make in gas use, or electricity (which, at the margin, is generated by gas) is gas that might make it to the EU without drilling new wells.
If you are hanging around for mud season, think of planning a home or business energy retrofits of your own. Maybe the residential construction moratorium will free up some contractors for those.
Fred Porter
Carbondale