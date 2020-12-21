Editor:
The Earl of Sandwich, aka Lorenzo Semple, had a great piece on the end pieces in his Saturday, Dec. 12 column.
I am sorry to hear that there was internal controversy about the end piece of bread. I wanted to add, that way, way back in “64” us hardy ski bums that skied Highland Bowl (note the spelling, Lorenzo), before it was controlled, always had our sandwiches made out of two end pieces. That way you could control the movement of the Spam so it did not fall out of the sandwich on your Levis on the chair. Of course, since that was before City Market and the “manager’s special,” we had to use a Caps Auto Parts bag for our lunch. And, yes, since money was tight, we ate the whole loaf of bread, including the end pieces. And I am one of the few end-piece sandwich eating ski bum/truckers left here in the old mining town. While you have graduated to Mini Coopers and designer glasses, I do respect the ski bum part of your lunch habits, Lorenzo.
Jim Wingers
Aspen