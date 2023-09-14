Editor:
I read Roger Marolt's latest column (“Same water, different boats,” Sept. 12, Aspen Daily News") with a certain amount of conflict. My garden is planted, my shoes are worn; but I'm not multigenerational Aspen and we didn't go to kindergarten together.
What does it take to be part of a community? How do we leave our arrogance at the door?
Let's start with respect.
Respect the mountain. On some bluebird summer day when you’re out in your trainers, your shorts and your cellphone without water, rain gear or snow gear, the mountain will school you hard and fast.
Respect those who have learned the hard way. They will have those lessons in their bones. Boom and Bust is Aspen's history. "Here’s to Now" is one of my favorite songs. There is only now. Live it. Live it — then reread Tolstoy’s “Master and Man.”
Respect each other. I was there when 40-plus people showed up admonishing the Aspen City Council to “fix the traffic” going down Francis Street. Then-Councilwoman Rachel Richards schooled them on how many times this issue has been addressed without even mentioning “ADU” once. “New” may not be new — just new to you.
Lastly, for us old farts who are blessed and lucky enough to live not only in a place of spectacular natural beauty but the crossroads of power which is Aspen, please listen to that new fresh gaze because it sees in ways we may have forgotten. What would Aspen be without Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke? Take a drive through the backstreets of Leadville sometime.
Ziska Childs
Carbondale