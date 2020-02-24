Editor:
The 11th hour request by a Basalt developer to delay construction for up to seven years of a restaurant and patio overlooking the Roaring Fork River on the old Pan and Fork site is threatening a yearslong community process.
The process resulted in consensus for small-scale development, a large city park and a restaurant to stimulate social vitality and economic activity.
The developer has told the city council and the planning commission all along that the project, including the restaurant, as illustrated in the plans, could be completed within three years.
That tune changed abruptly at the first reading before the council, leaving the council two weeks to decide before the second and final reading on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Similarly, mayoral candidate Bill Infante would throw out the years of public meetings, during which time he was not evan a resident, that approved buying an acre of extra parkland.
Neither the developers last-minute about-face, or Bill’s intent to scuttle what the town put so much time and effort into should be tolerated by the town council.
Bill’s nonsensical claim that self-selected, unidentified “experts” convinced him to ditch the parkland does not hold water.
The council should not be hurried into a final decision Feb. 25. It should negotiate with the developer and develop several options.
One should be buying the restaurant site, building the patio and allowing local restaurants to run food carts and trucks there all summer.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt